Staff from the office of Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, will be in Tomah Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 10-11 a.m. at Tomah City Hall and in Sparta from noon to 1 p.m. at Sparta Free Library.
Kind's staff will also conduct a session Thursday, Aug. 8 at Hatch Public Library in Mauston from 10-11 a.m.
Kind said staff members will offer assistance for constituents who need help dealing with a federal agency.
"Whether you are dealing with damage caused by a recent storm or need help with a federal agency like the IRS or the Social Security Administration, Team Kind is ready and prepared to assist by offering open office hours," Kind said.
Representatives from Kind's office are also available by scheduling an appointment at his La Crosse or Eau Claire office. More information can also be found by calling toll-free at 1-888-442-8040 or by visiting kind.house.gov.
