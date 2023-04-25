The 3rd Kindness Community Classic will be held on Saturday, June 17 at the Tomah High School track.

Once again the event is coordinating with the Tomah Area School District, the City of Tomah and the Tomah Lions Club. Events begin at the track with two children’s races starting at 8:30 a.m. The five-mile and five-kilometer adult runs will immediately follow. Both races begin and end at the track.

Refreshments will be trackside, and a pancake breakfast will be served in the school commons and cafeteria.

The event is made possible by sponsors, volunteers and organizations. Last year, their efforts raised over $50,000 that are distributed to nearly 40 charitable causes in the Tomah area. Over $130,000 has been raised and distributed since the charity was created as a successor to the Jesse Parker Run. The two organizations have combined to raise nearly $850,000 since 2010.