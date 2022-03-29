Kindness Community, Inc. distributes $45,000 to Tomah-area charities

Over $45,000 has been donated to local charities after the first annual Kindness Community Event held last summer. The funds were sent to 40 different community and educational groups in the Tomah area.

Support came from 96 individuals, businesses and foundations in addition to those who signed up for the walk/run held June 19, 2021.

Kindness Community, Inc., is coordinating with the Tomah Area School District, the city of Tomah and the Tomah Lions Club for the second annual Kindness Community Classic event on June 18.

Organizers say there are some changes from last year. Instead of an afternoon start, the runs will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Tomah High School track. Races include:

Angel Run (age 4 and under), 8:30 a.m.

1/4 Mile Good Deeds Dash (age 5-8), 8:40 a.m.

5-mile run, 9 a.m.

5K run/walk individual, 9 a.m.

1K special needs stampede, 9 a.m.

1K Champions Stroll-Seniors, 9 a.m.

The two children’s events will be run at the track first, while the adult walk/run and other adult runs will start at the track but finish at Winnebago Park, similar to last year. Multiple food options and refreshments will be available at the park near the finish.

For more details about the Community Kindness event, including online registration, a list of event sponsors and charities that received funding, visit kindnesscommunity.net.

Kindness Community, Inc. is a totally volunteer, 501©3 public charity serving the Tomah Area.

