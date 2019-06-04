The sky above the Tomah High School varsity soccer fields will be filled with kites of all sizes on June 15 for the second annual Tomah Kite Festival.
Tina Thompson, executive director of the Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitor’s Bureau, said turnout from the first festival in 2018 was so good that it was an obvious decision to hold it again this year.
It's a fun event for people of all ages, Thompson said.
"The families, friends and everybody just really seems to enjoy it. There were smiles on everyone's faces (last year)," she said.
The festivities at the event include giant show kites and precision stunt kite demonstrations by the Wisconsin Kiters Club, some choreographed kite tricks set to music and candy drops from kites, Thompson said. She the festival will be very similar to the previous year.
The Tomah Lions Club is serving brats and hot dogs for the festival and kites will be for sale, so even if someone doesn't own a kite before the festival, he or she can buy one that day, Thompson said.
"There's just all sorts of fun stuff for all ages," she said.
Parking at the festival grounds is limited, Thompson said, so people should park at Recreation Park and board a free shuttle to take them to the soccer fields.
She also recommends that attendees bring chairs, blankets, sunglasses, umbrellas and their kites with them to the festival grounds.
