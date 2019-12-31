Kling running for Monroe County Board seat

Only one Monroe County Board of Supervisors seat is left without a candidate.

Wayne Kling has taken out nomination papers to run for the 13th District seat that's held by Dean Peterson. The deadline for declaration of non-candidacy passed Dec. 27 without Peterson declaring his intentions, and candidates in the 13th have until Jan. 10 to submit nomination papers with the Monroe County Clerk. All other candidates must file by Jan. 7.

Kling's bid leaves only the 12th District without a candidate.

Just two districts had more than one candidate as of Dec. 30. Incumbent Alan McCoy is being challenged by Stephen H. Klein in the First District, while incumbent Douglas Path is running against challenger Ron Luethe in the Ninth District.

Nine incumbents are running and have yet to draw opponents. They are David Pierce (Second District), Nodji Van Wychen (Third District), Cedric Schnitzler (Fourth District), Wally Habhegger (Fifth District), Mary A. Von Ruden (Seventh District), Mark Halverson (Eighth District), Rodney Sherwood (10th District), Sharon M. Folcey (14th District) and Mary J. Cook (16th District).