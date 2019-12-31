Kling running for Monroe County Board seat

Only one Monroe County Board of Supervisors seat is left without a candidate.
Wayne Kling has taken out nomination papers to run for the 13th District seat that's held by Dean Peterson. The deadline for declaration of non-candidacy passed Dec. 27 without Peterson declaring his intentions, and candidates in the 13th have until Jan. 10 to submit nomination papers with the Monroe County Clerk. All other candidates must file by Jan. 7.
Kling's bid leaves only the 12th District without a candidate.
Just two districts had more than one candidate as of Dec. 30. Incumbent Alan McCoy is being challenged by Stephen H. Klein in the First District, while incumbent Douglas Path is running against challenger Ron Luethe in the Ninth District.
Nine incumbents are running and have yet to draw opponents. They are David Pierce (Second District), Nodji Van Wychen (Third District), Cedric Schnitzler (Fourth District), Wally Habhegger (Fifth District), Mary A. Von Ruden (Seventh District), Mark Halverson (Eighth District), Rodney Sherwood (10th District), Sharon M. Folcey (14th District) and Mary J. Cook (16th District).
Candidates have emerged in three districts where incumbents aren’t running. Tony E. Wissestad is running in the Sixth District, Adam Balz is running in the 11th District and Ronald D. Radar is running in the 15th District.
Incumbents who submitted declarations of non-candidacy are Gregg Vinslauski (Sixth District), Paul Steele (11th District) Pete Peterson (12th District) and James Schroeder (15th District).
Supervisors serve two-year terms.
Tomah School Board
Kling is also one of four candidates for three open Tomah School Board seats. Mitchell Koel, Susan Bloom and Richard Taylor have also filed declaration of candidacy forms. None are incumbents. The three who currently occupy the seats − Jerry Fushianes, John McMullen and Nancy McCoy − aren't seeking re-election. School board members serve three-year terms.
In the race for Tomah City Council, Dean Peterson has taken out papers to run for the Eighth District. He and Remy Gomez are challenging incumbent Susan Holme.
Incumbents Richard Yarrington (Second District), Shawn Zabinsky (Fourth District) and Lamont Kiefer (Sixth District) are seeking re-election and have yet to draw opponents.
Incumbent city of Tomah mayor Mike Murray has drawn three challengers − Gomez, Brett Larkin and Nellie Pater.
Tom Flock, the incumbent municipal judge, is running for re-election with no challenger yet to emerge.
The primary election is Feb. 18, and the general election is April 7.
