Knights of Columbus collecting gifts for Rolling Hills residents

The Tomah Knights of Columbus has launched its annual county-wide project to reach out to the residents of Rolling Hills Nursing Home with gifts during the holiday season.

In its 52nd year, the program provides an opportunity for everyone throughout the county to help. Donation boxes have been placed at the Catholic churches in Tomah, Sparta, Kendall, Wilton and Cashton, along with Walgreens, Sparta Pharmacy and Theisen’s in Sparta; Medicine Shoppe, Phillips Pharmacy, and Molter’s Fresh Market in Tomah, and at Hansen’s IGA in Cashton.

Donations are asked to be dropped off by Dec. 17.

Suggested gift items for women include: lotion, body wash, chap stick, nail polish, perfume, non-slip slippers and lounge wear.

For men gift items include aftershave, socks, non-slip slippers, sweatshirts and lounge wear.

For either gender, gifts include large print word search and reading materials, playing cards, coin purses and pouches, blankets, stationery and stamps, calendars, sugar free and regular candy and individual snacks.