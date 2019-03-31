The Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 hosted the Second and Third Degree Exemplification Ceremony in Tomah on Saturday, March 23.
The four degrees of the Knights are charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism. Eight First Degree candidates moved along the path of Knighthood from First Degree to Second and Third Degree. They will now be eligible to move to the Fourth Degree of Patriotism in six months.
The Knights of Columbus is the world’s largest Catholic fraternal benefit society with nearly two million members in over a dozen countries. It was founded by Father Michael J. McGivney in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1882, serving as a mutual benefit society to working-class and immigrant Catholics in the United States. It developed into a fraternal benefit society dedicated to providing charitable services.
