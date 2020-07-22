Koel appointed to Tomah School Board

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mitchell Koel is the newest member of the Tomah School Board.

The board chose Koel to fill a vacancy on the seven-member board during a special meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.

The vacancy was created when Rick Murray resigned from the board to pursue a job opening in the school district. Murray didn't get the job and was one of six people who applied for the seat.

All six applicants were interviewed by the board, and Koel and Murray were the only two who were nominated when the board took its vote.

Koel prevailed on a 4-2 vote, gaining support from board president Aaron Lueck and board members Pam Buchda, Brian Hennessey and Gary Grovesteen. Board members Sue Bloom and Mike Gnewikow voted for Murray.

Koel was one of nine candidates who ran for the board in April. He advanced past the primary to the general election and finished sixth in the at-large race that elected the top three.

A 2013 graduate of Tomah High School, Koel said he maintains "great relationships" with former teachers. As a recent graduate, Koel said he could bring an additional perspective to the board.