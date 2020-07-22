Koel appointed to Tomah School Board

Mitchell Koel is the newest member of the Tomah School Board.
The board chose Koel to fill a vacancy on the seven-member board during a special meeting Monday at Robert Kupper Learning Center.
The vacancy was created when Rick Murray resigned from the board to pursue a job opening in the school district. Murray didn't get the job and was one of six people who applied for the seat.
All six applicants were interviewed by the board, and Koel and Murray were the only two who were nominated when the board took its vote.
Koel prevailed on a 4-2 vote, gaining support from board president Aaron Lueck and board members Pam Buchda, Brian Hennessey and Gary Grovesteen. Board members Sue Bloom and Mike Gnewikow voted for Murray.
Koel was one of nine candidates who ran for the board in April. He advanced past the primary to the general election and finished sixth in the at-large race that elected the top three.
A 2013 graduate of Tomah High School, Koel said he maintains "great relationships" with former teachers. As a recent graduate, Koel said he could bring an additional perspective to the board.
Koel said the most important issue facing the district is COVID-19 and that the district is "pioneering a way to get through" at the year-round Lemonweir Elementary School. In the long-term, he said the most important issue is to "keep improving our product to inform and educate students."
Koel is the owner/operator of Koel’s Lawn & Landscape, LLC, substitute bus driver and volunteer firefighter for Oakdale Fire Department. He told the board he intended to run next spring whether he was appointed or not. The remaining two years of the term will be up for election next spring.
Murray was newly elected to the board last April, finishing third behind Gnewikow and Bloom. He told the board he felt compelled to apply for the school district job in the district after COVID-19 shut down his brother's restaurant where he works.
He said it was a difficult decision to resign the board.
"I certainly enjoyed my short time on the board," Murray said. "I want to be part of a board that makes a difference in kids' lives."
The other four applicants were Dr. Tammy Dummermuth, Christina Taylor, Dave Cook and Wayne Kling.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!