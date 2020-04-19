You are the owner of this article.
Kohl Foundation cancels award luncheons
The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation has announced that its 2020 award recognition luncheons have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events were scheduled for April 26 in Eau Claire, May 3 in De Pere, May 9 in Milwaukee and May 16 in Baraboo.

"The decision to cancel these events was a difficult one, but it was one that was made with the health and safety of our attendees on our minds," Herb Kohl educational director Kim Marggraff said. "Herb Kohl was looking forward to meeting the many outstanding Wisconsin students, teachers and principals who have received awards this year and celebrating their accomplishments with them."

The dissemination of awards remains unchanged: teachers, principals and schools will receive their award checks in June, and scholarship checks will be sent to students' educational institutions in early August.

Students must send the foundation their postsecondary institution and disbursement information by June 30.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

