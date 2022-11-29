Kriskindlmarkt open weekends for 8th straight year

Kriskindlmarkt is open in Sparta for the eighth straight holiday shopping season. For four consecutive weekends through Dec. 17, the sights, smells and sounds of the season will fill the air throughout Sparta's Water Street, Mueller Square and Creekside Village.

Hours for the traditional outdoor European-style market are Fridays from 4-8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Local artisan crafters, nonprofit organizations and service groups staff chalet-style huts that make up Kriskindlmarkt. Traditional German food, cinnamon-glazed roasted nuts, holiday cookies, hot apple cider and beer will be available.

Vendors change daily to provide a wide variety of shopping experiences. Recent additions have allowed Kriskindlmarkt to double in size.

The Sparta Area Theatre and Arts Guild will be caroling and appearing as "The Silent Monks" performing two holiday classics each Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Sparta High School will also conduct various performances during the four weekends.

Wagon rides are offered nightly from 4-8 p.m. and will take people through downtown to view decorated storefronts and then to the holiday lights display at Evans-Bosshard Park. The wagons will be collecting food and monetary donations that will be dropped off at the holiday lights donation sites at the end of each evening.

For more information about holiday activities in Sparta, visit the Sparta Chamber of Commerce website at bikesparta.com.