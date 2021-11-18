Kriskindlmarkt returns to downtown Sparta

The seventh annual Kriskindlmarkt, a traditional outdoor European-style market, will return to downtown Sparta for four weekends during the holiday season.

This year's dates are Nov. 26-27, Dec. 3-4, Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 17-18. Friday hours are 4-8 p.m. and Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. except for Nov. 26, when hours are 2-8 p.m. . An opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, Nov. 26 beginning at 4 p.m. at Mueller Square.

The event is centered on Mueller Square and features permanent booths in Mueller Square along with five temporary booths along the Water Street Bridge, along with six new booths added to the three permanent booths at the end of the Love Lock Bridge, now Creekside Village.

The newly installed kiosk will serve as a new concession stand where visitors will be able to find a traditional brat or Döner Kabob. Both markets will have bier sponsored by The Beer Shop and glühwein sponsored by the Sparta Rotary available for purchase.

Horse-drawn wagon rides will be returning, and tickets can be purchased at the Beer Shop’s truck.

The additions will add to the size of the Kriskindlmarkt, which has drawn increasingly larger numbers of attendees since its debut in 2015.

Entertainment will be ongoing throughout the event. The Sparta Area Theatre and Arts Guild will be caroling and appearing as “The Silent Monks” performing the Hallelujah Chorus each Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

November 27 marks the return of the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce’s Shop Small Christmas Crawl. Participants can pick up their entry forms from any of the participating business. They are asked to purchase from four of the stores on the list and buy one meal or beverage as well. Forms can be returned to any of the businesses on the list or to the chamber office at 111 Milwaukee St. by Dec. 2 to be included in the chance to win a prize. Businesses include The Cotter Pin, Cork and Barrel, Beer Shop, The Vault, and Ginny’s Cupboard. Participating retail stores include All American Do-It Center, Gamer’s Sanctum, Mike’s TV & Appliance, Hagen’s Sales & Service, Wesco Home, Big Rooster Firearms, Sparta Floral, Shades Body Studio & More, Cotton & Birch, Eddie’s Convenience Store, Theisen’s, Sears Hometown Store and Search & Find.

A short walk from Mueller Square is the Monroe County History Room, where its display, “A Swinging ‘60s Christmas,” runs from Nov. 23 to Jan. 8, 2022. Museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

For more information about the Christmas activities in Sparta, visit the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce website at bikesparta.com.

