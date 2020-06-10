Kupper Ratsch Senior Center to reopen June 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Kupper Ratsch Senior Center in Tomah will reopen Monday, June 15.

Senior center director Pam Buchda told the Tomah City Council Tuesday that the center will open at half-capacity. The facility has been closed since March 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I have no idea how many people are showing up Monday,” Buchda said. “I’m guessing half.”

She said precautions have been implemented, including wearing masks, wearing gloves while playing cards and sitting every other chair to maintain physical distancing of six feet.

People are who sick are urged to stay home.

Visitors won’t be able to bring their own food for on-premises consumption but are allowed to bring their own beverages.

Buchda said “lunch bunch” members who ate lunch at the Senior Center have still been getting meals via delivery from Monroe County Aging and Disability Resource Center. She said ARDC established a third delivery route to fill the gap.

“These people are getting their meals,” Buchda said. “They’re not being left in the lurch.”