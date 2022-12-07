La Crosse crews extinguish hotel fire

A La Crosse hotel was partially evacuated Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in near the entryway.

La Crosse Fire Department crews were called around 6 a.m. to America's Best Value hotel at 2622 Rose Street after employees from a neighboring Kwik Trip called 911. One of the employees attempted to put out the flames using the store's fire extinguisher.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front of the hotel and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. Smoke was cleared for the building, and the hotel remains open with no occupants or staff displaced.

The fire department reports that all the hotel's guests were accounted for and reported safe.

No damage estimate is available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.