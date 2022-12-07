 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse crews extinguish hotel fire

  • 0

A La Crosse hotel was partially evacuated Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in near the entryway.

La Crosse Fire Department crews were called around 6 a.m. to America's Best Value hotel at 2622 Rose Street after employees from a neighboring Kwik Trip called 911. One of the employees attempted to put out the flames using the store's fire extinguisher.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front of the hotel and were able to quickly extinguish the blaze. Smoke was cleared for the building, and the hotel remains open with no occupants or staff displaced.

The fire department reports that all the hotel's guests were accounted for and reported safe.

No damage estimate is available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Earlier this month, the TV presenter was taken to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles after he suffered deep second-degree burns and some third-degree burns to his face, hands, and chest after a gasoline fire broke out in his garage. On Monday, doctors at the unit announced that the former The Tonight Show host had been discharged."After a 10-day stay at the facility, Jay will receive follow-up care at the Grossman Outpatient Burn Clinic for burns to his face, chest and hands he received during a fire at his home garage.”
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News