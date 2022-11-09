La Crosse man charged with sexually assaulting child

A 46-year-old La Crosse man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly molesting a young girl over a two-year period.

Daniel R. Heft faces felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and child enticement.

According to the criminal complaint, Heft touched the girl in a sexual manner and showed her adult pornography multiple times between Aug. 13, 2020, and Nov. 4, 2022, at a La Crosse residence.

Police made contact with Heft Nov. 4. Both he and a female acquaintance denied that Heft ever had sexual contact with the girl. Heft also denied viewing pornography or sharing it with anyone.

Heft has a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 18. He is free on a signature bond.