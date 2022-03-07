La Crosse police investigating two shootings

The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings in the city in which suspects are still at-large.

Nobody was injured in either shooting, one of which involved a possible act of road rage. Police were called to South Avenue and Chase streets, where a victim told police the vehicle he or she was driving was nearly struck by a silver Chrysler Town and Country van.

The victim honked at the van and turned in a different direction, but the van operator drove up beside the victim and fired a single around into the victim's vehicle. Police located the van several hours later but are still seeking the driver.

A second incident occurred in the area of South Avenue and West Avenue. Neighbors reported hearing several shots in the area, and police recovered spent shell casings.

The two shootings were part of a busy weekend for La Crosse police, who responded to 381 calls for service during a 72-hour period between March 4-7.

