 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

La Crosse police investigating two shootings

  • 0

The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a pair of shootings in the city in which suspects are still at-large.

Nobody was injured in either shooting, one of which involved a possible act of road rage. Police were called to South Avenue and Chase streets, where a victim told police the vehicle he or she was driving was nearly struck by a silver Chrysler Town and Country van.

The victim honked at the van and turned in a different direction, but the van operator drove up beside the victim and fired a single around into the victim's vehicle. Police located the van several hours later but are still seeking the driver.

A second incident occurred in the area of South Avenue and West Avenue. Neighbors reported hearing several shots in the area, and police recovered spent shell casings.

The two shootings were part of a busy weekend for La Crosse police, who responded to 381 calls for service during a 72-hour period between March 4-7.

INSIDE

Police investigating several hit-and-run incidents, xx

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

TOMAH MIDDLE SCHOOL HONOR ROLL

Sixth grade 3.5-4.0 plus - Samuel Ahrendt, Madelynn Bernhardt, Norah Betcher, Eva Betthauser, Jacey Brabant, Riley Breitsprecher, Blake Breitu…

Tomah FFA Year in Review

Tomah FFA Year in Review

FFA is an organization offered to grades 6th through 12th, where students can be part of a group that gives back to the community as well as w…

Sparta students advance in DECA

Sparta students advance in DECA

Nine Sparta High School students competed at the state DECA competition Feb. 22-24 at Lake Geneva, and all nine students earned spots at the I…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News