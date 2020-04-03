La Crosse woman faces drug charges in Juneau County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A La Crosse woman was allegedly found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Camp Douglas, leading to felony drug charges.

Bailey Jo Hedum, 21, of La Crosse is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.

According to the criminal complaint:

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Feb. 6 on Interstate 90-94, Juneau County police observed a vehicle operating with a defective headlight. The vehicle failed to pull over immediately. It exited the Interstate at Camp Douglas before coming to a stop at a service station.

Police made contact with the male driver and female passenger, identified as Hedum. After explaining the reason for the stop, police asked why it took so long for the driver to pull over. Hedum answered she was trying to give the driver directions.

Police detected an odor of marijuana in the vehicle and searched a purse that Hedum stated belonged to a “buddy of hers." She also stated nothing in the vehicle belonged to her.