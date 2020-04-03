La Crosse woman faces drug charges

A La Crosse woman was allegedly found with methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Camp Douglas, leading to felony drug charges.
Bailey Jo Hedum, 21, of La Crosse is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
According to the criminal complaint:
Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Feb. 6 on Interstate 90-94, Juneau County police observed a vehicle operating with a defective headlight. The vehicle failed to pull over immediately. It exited the Interstate at Camp Douglas before coming to a stop at a service station.
Police made contact with the male driver and female passenger, identified as Hedum. After explaining the reason for the stop, police asked why it took so long for the driver to pull over. Hedum answered she was trying to give the driver directions.
Police detected an odor of marijuana in the vehicle and searched a purse that Hedum stated belonged to a “buddy of hers." She also stated nothing in the vehicle belonged to her.
During a search of the vehicle, police located a water bong containing pink water with a pipe attached, a glass pipe containing foggy white residue consistent with a meth pipe, a pill bottle with Hedum’s name on it and a black zipper bag containing dime bags, two of which had foggy crystals consistent with methamphetamine.
Hedum was placed under arrest. During transport to the Juneau County Jail, she admitted to possessing additional drugs. She gave officials five bags she had hidden that contained shards and crystals. A field test confirmed the contents as methamphetamine.
According to Hedum, she hid the items at the request of the driver of the vehicle. She said she was not sure but suspected there was methamphetamine in the bags.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!