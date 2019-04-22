“Celebrate us” is the theme of April at LaGrange Elementary School.
On Thursday the majority of the day was dedicated to recognizing and celebrating multiple cultures with the school’s Celebrate Us Day.
Principal Michelle Clark said while Celebrate Us Month has been going on for year, the Celebrate Us Day is new.
Typically during April, the school holds a career day, but this year the school opted to conduct a half day of presentations from parents and family members and community members about their culture and heritage, Clark said.
Seven cultures were represented on Thursday: Indian, Norwegian, Thai, Puerto Rican, German, Ghanaian and Ho-Chunk.
Clark said the day was an enriching experience.
“The presentations were wonderful,” she said. “The students were very engaged. Many of them got to try different foods from different countries, see some authentic dress, see pictures of those countries that they had never seen before.”
Student Madelyn Powless said Celebrate Us Day was a great idea. She enjoyed learning about the different cultures and learned things she didn’t know before.
“The Ho-Chunk, I didn’t know there were so many clans in one tribe, and the Germans, I didn’t know so many amazing people were from their culture — Dr. Seuss, the Grimm Brothers,” she said.
Student Lauren Erickson also enjoyed learning about the other cultures.
“I thought they were all good,” she said. “I thought they had a ton of information ... and I liked that all of them had different facts and it probably took them a lot of work to find all of those facts. I really liked it because each was a special presentation.”
It was a wonderful experience, Powless said.
“I think that they were a great expression of everyone’s culture and their heritage,” she said. “This was a great way to show kids that these are all different traditions and heritages and just because they’re different doesn’t mean they’re scary or weird. They are just like us, but different.”
Presenter Mahesh Patel said he was happy to share his culture the students and teachers at LaGrange. He and his wife, Giba, and niece Devi Patel informed the students about India, where his family is from. They’ve lived in Tomah for about 10 years now.
“We like to join them to share our culture to other people so they know where we came from, what we do, our daily activities, or religious stuff, we want to share that stuff with other people,” he said. “Our culture is very unique. That’s why we like to share with other people, but this isn’t enough time; we have a lot more to share, but we did our best to share in a timely manner.”
It’s important to inform children about other places in the world, said presenter Eric Mainu. He and his wife Louisa informed informed the students about Ghana, where he and his wife are from. They have lived in Tomah for over 14 years and their children all went to school at LaGrange.
“It’s always a good thing when somebody expands their horizons, it makes you well-informed about things and makes you aware of settings ... it helps them broaden their knowledge about the world they live in,” he said.
The students seemed very engaged, Mainu said.
“It’s very intriguing, telling them about what happens with other kids in different parts of the world,” he said. “I think it’s something that gets their curiosity going, understanding that they have more privileges than somebody else somewhere, and like my wife said, make good use of the opportunity. I think it’s something that’s going to benefit them.”
