Lake Tomah has potential from trophy pike

Lake Tomah is a potential spot for trophy northern pike, members of the Tomah Lake Committee were told Thursday.
Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist Kirk Olsen said pike have been growing at a rapid rate since the lake was rehabilitated a decade ago.
"To justify trophy pike, you have to show the potential for them to get really big," Olsen said. "There is the potential (for pike) to grow really big, really fast. We're in that sweet spot for good growth."
For pike to reach trophy potential, Olsen said, regulations would need to change to implement a size limit of 40 inches and a bag limit of one per day. The lake already has a 32-inch size limit and one per-day bag limit, which is tighter than the general limit of 26 inches and two per day for most bodies of water in Wisconsin south of Hwy. 10.
Local anglers voted in favor of the 40-inch limit during a Conservation Congress hearing in 2017. The changes were put on hold by the DNR, but Olsen said the proposal could return to the WCC ballot in 2020 with the new regulations implemented for the 2021 season.
The change has the backing of local DNR conservation warden Matt Modjeski.
"I'm hoping the 40-inch limit goes through," he said.
Olsen manages fish populations in Crawford, La Crosse, Monroe and Vernon counties and said Lake Tomah is one of the area's success stories. The lake had been overrun with carp before the DNR chemically killed the entire fish population and drained the lake in 2009.
The lake was restocked with pike, bass and bluegills in 2011 and steps were taken to promote submerged plant growth. While the lake still deals with local farm runoff and high phosphorus levels, the native fishery has thrived and the carp haven't returned.
"Lake Tomah has done pretty well since the rotenone application," Olsen said. "With Lake Tomah in pretty good condition, I haven't had to spend much time out there. It's a pretty cool story about this lake and how it has rebounded."
Olsen acknowledged that very few pike would reach 40 inches and that most of the pike fishing would be catch-and-release. He said the 40-inch limit would significantly increase the number of pike the 30-35-inch range.
Olsen also said the largemouth bass fishery in the lake is healthy with 63 counted per mile of shoreline.
"Most of the fish were in really good condition," he said. "They were really fat and stocky for their size."
He also said there was a high density of bluegill and crappies and that the number of perch was growing.
Olsen doesn't anticipate the lake will be stocked with walleyes, and Lake Committee chair Lamont Kiefer was satisfied with that.
"You could really do harm by fine-tuning something that doesn't need fine-tuning," Kiefer said.
