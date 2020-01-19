Lake Tomah has potential from trophy pike

Lake Tomah is a potential spot for trophy northern pike, members of the Tomah Lake Committee were told Thursday.

Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologist Kirk Olsen said pike have been growing at a rapid rate since the lake was rehabilitated a decade ago.

"To justify trophy pike, you have to show the potential for them to get really big," Olsen said. "There is the potential (for pike) to grow really big, really fast. We're in that sweet spot for good growth."

For pike to reach trophy potential, Olsen said, regulations would need to change to implement a size limit of 40 inches and a bag limit of one per day. The lake already has a 32-inch size limit and one per-day bag limit, which is tighter than the general limit of 26 inches and two per day for most bodies of water in Wisconsin south of Hwy. 10.

Local anglers voted in favor of the 40-inch limit during a Conservation Congress hearing in 2017. The changes were put on hold by the DNR, but Olsen said the proposal could return to the WCC ballot in 2020 with the new regulations implemented for the 2021 season.

The change has the backing of local DNR conservation warden Matt Modjeski.

"I'm hoping the 40-inch limit goes through," he said.