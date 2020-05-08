Land near Sparta added to Mississippi Valley Conservancy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the protection of 88 acres of land in Monroe County in April, Mississippi Valley Conservancy now protects more than 21,000 acres in its efforts to conserve native habitat, farmland and scenic landscapes in its nine-county service territory.

The conservancy signed a conservation easement agreement with Diane and Charles Canniff to protect the land they own six miles northwest of Sparta. The land features undeveloped wooded bluffland, prairie, hundreds of seeps and springs and a tributary to Big Creek, a Class I trout stream.

Diane Canniff acquired the property more than 50 years ago and has been considering a conservation easement for more than 20 years. A conservation easement is a legal agreement between a land trust, in this case, Mississippi Valley Conservancy, and a landowner. It is designed to protect the land from the destruction of habitat that is caused by subdivision, mining, and other kinds of development. The intent is to protect the wildlife habitat and ensure the resilience of the Driftless Area to the threats of development and climate change. The easement is permanent and stays with the land even when sold.