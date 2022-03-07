 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Langrehr chosen as Tomah Middle School principal

Amy Langrehr will become the new principal of Tomah Middle School next fall. She replaces Mike Chapas, who will retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Langrehr, a Wilton native, has been assistant principal at the middle school the past four years. Her contract was approved Feb. 21 by the Tomah School Board.

"I am very excited and honored that the board agreed for me to become the next principal of Tomah Middle School," Langrehr said. "I love this age group, and I love the staff. I will work hard to ensure our students succeed and our staff flourishes."

Langrehr received her bachelor's degree in elementary education from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and her master's degree from St. Mary's College in Winona, Minnesota. She taught 15 years as a middle school social studies and science teacher in the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District before coming to Tomah.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

