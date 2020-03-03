Larkin announces bid for Monroe County Board

The open 12th District seat on the Monroe County Board of Supervisors finally has a candidate.

Brett Larkin, a Tomah High School senior, has filed to run as a write-in for the seat that will be vacated by incumbent Pete Peterson, who serves as a county board chair.

"It will be my primary goal as a member of the county board of supervisors to uphold, protect, and defend the rights and liberties of all who reside (in Monroe County), as well as promote economic and social prosperity so that the people of Monroe County may continue to succeed and provide for their families while being protected from those that wish to infringe upon their pursuit of life, liberty, and property," Larkin said in a campaign statement.

The Jan. 7 filing deadline passed with nobody submitting nomination papers to run for the seat.

It will be Larkin's second bid for public office this year. He finished third in a four-way primary for Tomah mayor Feb. 18 and failed to advance to the general election.

Larkin outlined three priorities if elected to the boardrd:

Improve the county's infrastructure.

Attract more private investment to Monroe County.

Transfer the county-owned Rolling Hills Nursing Home to a private entity.

