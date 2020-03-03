Larkin announces bid for Monroe County Board

The open 12th District seat on the Monroe County Board of Supervisors finally has a candidate.
Brett Larkin, a Tomah High School senior, has filed to run as a write-in for the seat that will be vacated by incumbent Pete Peterson, who serves as a county board chair.
"It will be my primary goal as a member of the county board of supervisors to uphold, protect, and defend the rights and liberties of all who reside (in Monroe County), as well as promote economic and social prosperity so that the people of Monroe County may continue to succeed and provide for their families while being protected from those that wish to infringe upon their pursuit of life, liberty, and property," Larkin said in a campaign statement.
The Jan. 7 filing deadline passed with nobody submitting nomination papers to run for the seat.
It will be Larkin's second bid for public office this year. He finished third in a four-way primary for Tomah mayor Feb. 18 and failed to advance to the general election.
Larkin outlined three priorities if elected to the boardrd:
- Improve the county's infrastructure.
- Attract more private investment to Monroe County.
- Transfer the county-owned Rolling Hills Nursing Home to a private entity.
Larkin acknowledged his Rolling Hills stance "may be a little controversial," but said the operation of a nursing home "is exceedingly better done by entrepreneurs than government bureaucrats."
Larkin's bid means all 16 seats have at least one candidate.
Eight incumbents are running unopposed: David Pierce (Second), Nodji Van Wychen (Third), Cedric Schnitzler (Fourth), Wally Habhegger (Fifth), Mary A. Von Ruden (Seventh), Mark Halverson (Eighth), Rodney Sherwood (10th ) and Sharon M. Folcey (14th).
Newcomers Tony E. Wissestad and Adam Balz are running unopposed in the Sixth and 11th.
Among the contested races, incumbent Alan McCoy is being challenged by Stephen H. Klein in the First District, incumbent Douglas Path is running against challenger Ron Luethe in the Ninth, and incumbent Mary J. Cook has drawn a challenge from Craig Buswell in the 16th.
Remy Gomez and Wayne Kling are running in the open 13th. Ronald Rader and Jen Schmitz are running in the open 15th.
Supervisors serve two-year terms.
The general election is Tuesday, April 7.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.