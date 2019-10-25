A "Day of Learning" will be held by the Monroe County Association for Home & Community Education beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 7.
The day will feature a sashiko stitching class presented by Judy Rommel, lunch and a presentation on bone health by Jeni Kessler from the Wisconsin Women's Health Foundation's Grapevine program.
Sashiko, which means "little stabs," is a Japanese technique to sew several layers of fabric together for mending and warmth. Today, it's used to embellish quilts, clothing and bags.
There is no charge to attend the day of learning, but there is a $2 fee for materials to create a small sample of sashiko stitching.
It will be held at the Sparrow's Nest at the Abbey, 17304 Havenwood Rd., Sparta.
RSVP to Bernie Arean by 608-272-3371 or at Bernadine.arena@gmail.
