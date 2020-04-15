Lee D. Van Landuyt: Why is legislature endangering lives?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

An open letter to state legislators, especially Marklein, Kurtz, Tranel and Novak. I am dismayed with your callous decision, along party lines, to put all of your constituents at great bodily risk. Your position on forcing in-person voting during this spring election cycle is cruel! You are an embarrassment to all who value human life and who cherish our ability to participate in a fair and just electoral process guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and our state Constitution.

Shame on you for instituting your self-serving policies over what is best for Wisconsinites, no matter what their political affiliation. You were elected to serve our needs and those of all Wisconsinites, not narrow political party schemes or the wishes of your wealthy well connected political donors. May you be forgiven for your blatant disregard for what is in the best interest of your constituents and the good of all state residents!

Where is justice? Where is your concern for the health and well-being of all Wisconsinites? Why can’t the election be delayed to allow for a safe fair election? Why not vote by mail for all elections? Why are you dragging your feet? Why?

Lee D. Van Landuyt,

Hillsboro

