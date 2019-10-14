Over the years, the Tomah Area School District has incurred a delinquent lunch debt. TASD superintendent Cindy Zahrte said debt accrues when families cannot afford to pay for their lunch accounts.
The debt at the beginning of the 2019-20 school year was just over $4,100, but the shortfall was eliminated after four LaGrange Elementary School students kick-started a fundraising effort called Lemonade for Lunches to help pay that debt.
The goal of Izabela Garcia, Fynlee Garcia, Cadence Scholze and Bristol Scholze was to raise $1,000. They surpassed it by raising $1,500. They did it by selling yarn bracelets made by Bristol, along with lemonade, baked goods and vegetables.
Cadence said the fundraising effort offered so many options because they each wanted to do something.
“I wanted to do a lemonade stand but ... Izzy likes to bake, so we decided to combine lemonade and baked goods, and we got some donors for vegetables too,” she said.
Inspired by the girls’ efforts, the Tomah Lions Club got involved, said Lions member Jeff Cram. They decided to offer a $1,400 match, the figure the girls had raised when the Lions heard about the project.
“We thought this is great, this is young people seeing exactly what’s going on in their community, and they want to help,” he said. “Let’s step up as an organization and say, ‘good, job’ and kick this thing in gear and really try and make it happen.”
Seeing that the delinquent debt was just over $4,100, Cram said the club decided to ask the community to get involved and pitch in the last $1,400 to eliminate the debt. The community stepped up and raised just over $1,600, with big contributions by Vino Anjo and Tomah Area Credit Union.
The final total was $4,519.30.
Zahrte said the donation is greatly appreciated.
“It’s wonderful that we can start a school year saying everybody’s got a clean slate. Parents can take a deep breath and realize that if they can stay up on payments this year, things will be better,” she said. “We know then that kids are getting good meals at school. They’re going to have milk, nutritious food, and that’s what we want for our kids.”
Zahrte is also thankful and proud of the students’ efforts.
“You set a wonderful example, not only for your classmates, for high school students, but for all of the adults in our community,” she said. “If kids 10 years old and younger can make this kind of a difference in our community, there’s no reason why each and every person who lives in Tomah and the surrounding area can’t get involved in some kind of work that will help benefit our community.”
Breanna Garcia is proud of her daughter and her friends and the difference they made in the community.
“It’s an idea that the girls came up with on their own, and we let them run with it and we are shocked at how the community stood behind them,” she said. “We try to have them do different community things, Izabela has done a couple projects in the past ... so we’re always trying to instill that love of community in them − show that even from a young age they can help.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.