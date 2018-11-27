Lemonweir Elementary School recently held a six-day penny drive fundraiser for the Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry to help local families during the holiday.
Students contributed pennies to their classroom buckets to earn points, and any dollars or silver change would be used to subtract points from other buckets. The class with the most points at the end was the winning class.
Shannon Sparks' third-grade class came out in first place, and Jaymin Ingwell was rewarded by delivering a pie to the face of her teacher. Sparks is a long-term substitute for Michael Thorelli.
Two other classrooms, Kimberly Hatch's fifth-graders and Stephanie Kramar's third-graders, were among thetop three. Those classes were allowed to work together to choose one more staff member to get pied. They chose principal Nicki Pope to receive the pie, and Laney Champlin was selected to deliver it.
Several Lemonweir students accompanied special education teacher Amanda Betcher to Timberwood Bank to cash in the large amount of change. The total was the most ever raised during a penny war at Lemonweir.
