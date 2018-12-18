Winding Rivers Library System recently received an anonymous donation of $1,300 to purchase a series of books on the Overdrive platform. Overdrive is a digital resource that provides eBooks, audiobooks, and more for free with a library card.
The donor purchased physical copies of the books for the La Crosse County library and provided the donation to cover the cost of the series on Overdrive.
“By donating electronic copies as well as the physical books, everyone in the region, and state of Wisconsin with a library card will be able to enjoy this series,” said Kristen Anderson, director of Winding Rivers Library System.
To donate eBooks or audiobooks, contact a local library or call Winding Rivers Library System at 608-789-7119.
The Winding Rivers Library System serves 34 member libraries in Buffalo, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon counties.
