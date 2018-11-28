One light display at Winnebago Park has a special meaning to community members.
The display is of an angel, and it was made by local manufacturer USEMCO for Tomah Area Cancer Support.
The tribute is called Angels of Help.
Becky Frost of TACS said the lights of the angel are in honor or in memory of someone who has or had cancer or a caregiver to someone with cancer.
"This is just one of the things Tomah Area Cancer Support does. We used to do a lighted luminaries event every year, but it just got so short and people weren't honored very long, so now we have the angel ... that we put lights on," she said. "It's in the park by the lake for the display lights for Christmas time, so they're on from Thanksgiving until the first of the year."
Frost said individuals can purchase lights in memory of someone who died of cancer, is a cancer survivor or has been a caregiver for someone with cancer.
This is the fourth year the angel has been at the park, Frost said. In addition to the light display, there will be a tribute printed in both the Tomah Journal and Monroe County Herald with the names of people who the lights are in memory of.
"It's just a way to remember those that have lost their loved ones to cancer or have struggled and survived," she said. "It's just something more to give honor to those people."
While the display is only up for a couple of months, TACS works year-round to help those who have cancer, Frost said.
"All year we help cancer patients with expenses related to their diagnoses and treatment," she said. "Mainly we provide gas cards to get to their treatments, and sometimes we help with groceries and rent and that kind of thing, but most of the things we do go toward getting to treatment all the time − that’s the thing most people need help with."
Frost said TACS provides help to cancer patients in the Tomah Area School District and part of Wilton.
