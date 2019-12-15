Light Monroe County board agenda Dec. 18

It will be a light agenda when the Monroe County Board of Supervisors holds its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Monroe County Justice Center in Sparta.
You have free articles remaining.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m.
Only two resolutions are on the agenda. The first allows for proceeds from the sale of county equipment to be applied toward replacements costs, and the second would adopt a county multi-hazards mitigation plan.
Prior to the resolutions, the board will conduct its Deck the Halls Christmas Tree Award presentation. The board will also hear the Couleecap annual report from Couleecap director Hetti Brown.