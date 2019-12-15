You are the owner of this article.
Light Monroe County board agenda Dec. 18
It will be a light agenda when the Monroe County Board of Supervisors holds its regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Dec. 18 at the Monroe County Justice Center in Sparta.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Only two resolutions are on the agenda. The first allows for proceeds from the sale of county equipment to be applied toward replacements costs, and the second would adopt a county multi-hazards mitigation plan.

Prior to the resolutions, the board will conduct its Deck the Halls Christmas Tree Award presentation. The board will also hear the Couleecap annual report from Couleecap director Hetti Brown.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

