Lions Club, hospital support Toys for Tots

Department Managers and coordinators at Tomah Health continued a holiday tradition by donating toys to the Tomah Lions Club Toys for Tots program Dec. 3. Hospital marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said the leadership team has donated to the local program for the last 13 years.

Tomah Lions Club director and Toys for Tots co-chair Julie Ducklow said gifts would be distributed to about 100 needy families in the Tomah area following the club’s Breakfast With Santa Dec. 11 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 202 E. Juneau St., Tomah.

The Lions Club has conducted toys program for over 60 years.

