 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lions Club, hospital support Toys for Tots

  • 0
Toys for Tots donation

Tomah Lions Club treasurer and Toys for Tots co-chair Jeff Cram, left, and Lions Club director and Toys for Tots co-chair Julie Ducklow accepted donated toys from Tomah Health chief nursing officer Tracy Myhre and hospital chief financial officer Joe Zeps on behalf of hospital department managers, directors and coordinators.

 Steve Rundio

Department Managers and coordinators at Tomah Health continued a holiday tradition by donating toys to the Tomah Lions Club Toys for Tots program Dec. 3. Hospital marketing and public relations director Eric Prise said the leadership team has donated to the local program for the last 13 years.

Tomah Lions Club director and Toys for Tots co-chair Julie Ducklow said gifts would be distributed to about 100 needy families in the Tomah area following the club’s Breakfast With Santa Dec. 11 at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 202 E. Juneau St., Tomah.

The Lions Club has conducted toys program for over 60 years.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BIRTHS

Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News