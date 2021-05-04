Live theater returns to Tomah with auditions for 'Clue'

Live theater returns this summer to Tomah as Area Community Theatre presents Clue at the Tomah High School on Aug. 5-8.

Auditions for the play, based on the popular board game, will be Friday, May 21 and Sunday, May 23. They will be held in the ACT Cabaret Room both evenings from 6 p.m. until finished. The theater is located at 907 Kilbourn Ave., Tomah.

Co-director Anderson Becker said he’s very excited to bring live theater back to the community and is grateful to be a part of this summer’s show. He will be working with Marcus Rowan, a familiar face to many ACT patrons. Kate Buehner will also serve as their assistant.

Becker and Rowan are looking for 13 men and women to cast. Based on the 1985 Paramount movie, which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a farce-meets-murder mystery. The story begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party in which a murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.

Show dates and times are August 5-7 starting at 7 p.m. with the Aug. 8 Sunday matinee beginning at 1 p.m.

Anyone with questions can call the ACT box office at 374-7469. Callers are asked to leave a message if there is nobody available to answer.

