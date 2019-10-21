Three years ago Lisa McCormick's son Jeffrey died of a heroin/fentanyl overdose at the age of 17.
Jeffrey was a runaway and had a long history of drug abuse. He began using at age 11, and for the last eight or nine months of his life he was sex trafficked.
The people who trafficked Jeffrey attended his funeral, and right then McCormick vowed she would do whatever she could to make sure no child, no family would have to go through what she went through alone.
Dealing with loss and loved ones struggling with addiction is hard and can be lonely, McCormick said.
"I felt like I navigated that whole thing by myself," she said.
McCormick had family and friends supporting her but said there are things you don't talk about to anyone.
"You keep it really close, and you're worried about the shame and the guilt and that other people are going judge you," she said. "When I got past that and realized I don't really care what other people say about me, I decided I want to help somebody else so this doesn't happen again. That's my mission."
McCormick found that her way of helping others is through Live Free Support Groups, a program that helps people deal with "life-controlling problems" through Christ. McCormick is bringing the support groups to Tomah and acting as the program facilitator.
"We create a network of people, usually no more than 10 people, and you gain each other's trust and you can talk about what's happening in your life or with your loved one that has the addiction or whatever is going on," she said.
Living Free is part of Adult & Teen Challenge, McCormick said, which is an addiction rehab program that's "not medical care or counseling. You basically are going in to learn who Christ is and what he can do in your life, and then Christ is the one who's going to help you through your addictions."
Three support groups will be available in Tomah, McCormick said.
One is called Stepping into Freedom, which is similar to Alcoholics Anonymous, McCormick said. It has a 12-step type program and is for people with "life-controlling problems."
The second one is called Concerned Persons. It's for loved ones and family members of those who are going through addictions, McCormick said.
The third one is for teens and is called Secrets Anonymous, McCormick said. It includes a wide range of topics.
"Basically it's covering everything from depression to suicide to just fitting in. It's kind of a group where teens can come together and talk about (their problems)," she said.
McCormick said the support groups were beneficial to her following her son's death. Prior to finding Living Free, she had tried other groups but found they were not a good fit for her.
"I knew that I needed to find something and someone to talk to," she said. "I had hoped to find something that was faith-based because I have always had a strong faith and believe in God. But I didn't know where to do. About three years ago I had taken the summer off and said, 'I've got to do something.' That's when this program fell in my lap, that this is an opportunity for us to do this."
This is the second time McCormick has tried starting the support group. She attempted to start one in April but few people attended.
The Concerned Persons and Stepping into Freedom groups meet every Tuesday at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Concerned Persons is held from 6:30-7:45 p.m. and Stepping into Freedom runs from 8-9:15 p.m.
Secrets Anonymous meets at Lighthouse Assembly of God Church on Thursdays at 6 p.m., and an RSVP is needed because it has a male and female facilitator, and organizers want to make sure they have the correct ratio of leaders for those attending. The facilitators are the church's youth pastor DC Davis and his wife Danielle Davis.
McCormick is happy to start the program again.
"Living Free is a way for me to offer support and help other people, to give them a safe place that they can come to and talk to somebody else who's been there, been through that life and knows what's going on," she said. "I think that's important to know you have that comfort and trust that somebody else has walked that road before you."
