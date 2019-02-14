Lennie and Maria Lichter have signed an agreement with the Mississippi Valley Conservancy that will permanently protect 101 acres of land in Monroe County. The agreement protects the habitat for the wild animals that live on the land near Sparta.
Some 33 species of mammals have been found there, including a rare fisher, pictured recently on a trail cam a quarter mile from the house.
Other lists kept by the couple include 10 kinds of reptiles and amphibians, 70 kinds of insects, 40 species of trees, seven species of native orchids and 10 kinds of ferns. Two threatened birds, Acadian Flycatcher and Cerulean Warblers, have both nested on the property.
In addition, more than 150 species of wildflowers have been identified.
Lennie Richter purchased the property in 1974 after a search for land in the Driftless Area.
Maria Richter came to the property in 1998. They met through Lennie Richter’s boss at Toro, in Tomah, where he worked for 30 years.
It was Maria Richter who first had the idea to work with MVC on the conservation agreement.
“We understand it to be one way to preserve the land and wildlife as it is now and prevent development that would change and maybe destroy it forever,” Lennie Richter said.
Founded in 1997, Mississippi Valley Conservancy is a nationally accredited regional land trust that has permanently protected more than 20,000 acres of scenic lands in southwestern Wisconsin by working with private landowners, businesses and local communities on voluntary conservation projects.
“When landowners give such care to the land and then go the extra mile to protect it for the future, they are making a generous gift to the broader community for the benefit of us all,” said Carol Abrahamzon, executive director at the Conservancy. Everyone wins when the land is allowed to go on protecting wildlife as it has for thousands of years, she said.
The Richters said they are hopeful that other like-minded landowners in the neighborhood will join them in protecting their land for future generations. To learn more about programs, services, events, volunteer opportunities and membership, visit MississippiValleyConservancy.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.