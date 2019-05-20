A local health care provider has taken sides in the issue of accepting Medicaid funding.
Scenic Bluffs Community Health Centers is calling on elected officials to accept $324 million in federal Medicaid funds that are available to Wisconsin through the Affordable Care Act.
“Our number one priority is to expand access to coverage and care,” said Mari Freiberg, CEO at Scenic Bluffs.
Freiberg said Medicaid expansion would allow more people with income limitations to access oral health, behavioral health and substance abuse services. Because dental insurance is not available in marketplace plans, she said there are 82,000 additional people who could access dental services with Medicaid expansion.
Additionally, Frieberg estimated that 40,000 people in Wisconsin who are currently uninsured would have access to medical coverage. Locally, that translates into 2,410 people covered and $80 million into the three primary counties − Monroe, Vernon and La Crosse − served by Scenic Bluffs.
“What we see is that folks often need to overcome health-related barriers to be able to get back into the workforce," Freiberg said.
In 2018, Scenic Bluffs served 7,027 patients, 68 percent of whom have incomes below 150 percent of the federal poverty level. The Cashton-based center provides medical, dental, chiropractic, behavioral health and substance abuse services in Western Wisconsin.
Freiberg said Medicaid expansion also allows funding for programs that would be particularly beneficial for Scenic Bluffs’ patients, such as extending coverage for post-partum women for a year, making investments in dental care, building a dental therapy program and addressing health-impacting factors such as housing.
Medicaid expansion is a source of contention between Democrats and Republicans in Madison. Republicans contend accepting Medicaid would push thousands off private insurance and make health care more expensive for those already covered.
