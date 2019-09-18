Representatives from the The Monroe County Local History Room & Museum traveled to Philadelphia to receive the American Association for State and Local History Leadership in History Award of Excellence for its "Monroe County A to Z" exhibit during the 2019 AASLH annual meeting in Philadelphia.
The AASLH Leadership in History Awards, now in its 74th year, recognizes achievement in the preservation and interpretation of state and local history.
The theme of the “Monroe County A to Z” exhibit is an alphabet history pop-up book that highlights what is special about Monroe County from corner to corner. Each letter of the alphabet represents a place, person, or event that is remarkable about the county. For example, “A” for Astronaut Deke Slayton, “B” for Bike Trail, “C” for Cranberries, all the way through to “Z” for the “zzzt, zzzt” of the saw blade that was once commonly heard in the northwestern corner of the county during the lumbering era of the 1800s.
“Monroe County A to Z” is a professionally made, fully interactive exhibit which features 27 hands-on components − components that the visitor can touch, lift, turn and hear to learn more about the subject. In addition, historic artifacts and images are featured. Pica Grove Image Allies of Sparta fabricated the exhibit using designs created by Local History Room staff.
According to the AASLH Award Committee, “This meticulously researched and well-written display provides not only a thorough overview of the county’s past, but also offers insights into sources, processes, and individual connections to history.”
“Monroe County A to Z” is on view at the Monroe County Local History Room & Museum located at 200 W. Main St., Sparta. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, visit facebook.com/mclhr.
