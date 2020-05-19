You are the owner of this article.
Local Knights of Columbus help Spooner food pantry
Local Knights of Columbus help Spooner food pantry

Food drive

The Tomah Knights of Columbus Council 4125 delivered over 1,700 pounds of food for the Spooner area Food Pantry. From left: past Grand Knight Fred Le Savage, past state deputy Wenzel Felber, Council 4125 financial secretary Dennis Kuderer, District 23 deputy Dennis Koranda.

 Steve Rundio

A plea came from the Spooner Knights of Columbus Council 5397 that the food pantry operated by the Aging and Disabilities Resource Center of Washburn County was running low on supplies. The Washburn County food bank serves over 150 people or households.

Tomah Council 4125 swung into action. Many generous Knights and their Lady Knights stepped forward to bring in food staples and donate money. District deputy Dennis Koranda reports that Knights of Columbus Councils in Sparta, Black River Falls and Adams-Friendship contributed. The extensive cache of foodstuffs was transported to Washburn County on Tuesday, May 12 by organizer past state deputy Wenzel Felber in his large Suburban. Over 600 miles were traveled with pickups in Madison and delivery to Spooner. The estimated value of the 1,700 pounds of food is $1,000.

Several past state deputies contributed time, money and food items. The Knights fulfill their mission of community service and charitable contribution by reaching out to those in need. We are all in this together and together we will all be stronger.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

