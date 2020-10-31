Local Lions clubs collecting deer hides

In just a few weeks, deer hunters will hit the woods for the nine-day gun season. This will give sportsmen another chance to support Wisconsin's Lions Camp to help individuals with handicaps. Each client enjoys one week of fun at no charge. Hunters can help by donating their deer hides to a Lions Club in their area. These hides are sold in a large lot to raise money to help operate this camp.

The project sustains a camping experience for over 1,300 young people every year who cope with a disability. It also provides an experience for counselors who want to work in the field.

The camp is located near Rosholt. It is situated on 440 acres with a 45-acre private lake and a wildlife refuge that provides safety for camping with many hiking and backpacking trails.

The camp consists of nine duplex cabins and the Pine Wood lodge. They are fully handicap accessible, air conditioned and winterized with modern bathroom facilities. The duplex cabins sleep 20 campers in two separate cabins with counselors who stay with them 24 hours a day. The Pine Wood lodge sleeps 48 campers in six separate cabins and has a large meeting room. The camp also has a large dining area and a health center staffed with nurses providing all medial needs around the clock.