Local Lions clubs collecting deer hides

In just a few weeks, deer hunters will hit the woods for the nine-day gun season. This will give sportsmen another chance to support Wisconsin's Lions Camp to help individuals with handicaps. Each client enjoys one week of fun at no charge. Hunters can help by donating their deer hides to a Lions Club in their area. These hides are sold in a large lot to raise money to help operate this camp.
The project sustains a camping experience for over 1,300 young people every year who cope with a disability. It also provides an experience for counselors who want to work in the field.
The camp is located near Rosholt. It is situated on 440 acres with a 45-acre private lake and a wildlife refuge that provides safety for camping with many hiking and backpacking trails.
The camp consists of nine duplex cabins and the Pine Wood lodge. They are fully handicap accessible, air conditioned and winterized with modern bathroom facilities. The duplex cabins sleep 20 campers in two separate cabins with counselors who stay with them 24 hours a day. The Pine Wood lodge sleeps 48 campers in six separate cabins and has a large meeting room. The camp also has a large dining area and a health center staffed with nurses providing all medial needs around the clock.
Activities range from crafts to water sports, such as swimming, fishing, sailing, canoeing and paddle boats; from performing arts to the mud pits and climbing wall; from overnight camp out and cookouts to environmental education.
Lions clubs spend $950,000 each year to provide a camping experience for each camper. Last year they donated deer hide collection raised $93,000 for the camp.
The Lions camping season is 12 weeks long: One week for blind children or visually impaired, two weeks for children deaf or hard of hearing, three weeks for children with mild cognitive disabilities, two weeks are for children with diabetes and three weeks for adults with each week being related to their disability. The first and most important week is devoted to training all of the counselors so they can handle each week with confidence and in the campers' best interest.
The Wisconsin Lions consists of 10 districts. Each district has an environmental chairperson who leads in the campaign of getting Lions clubs to collect deer hides.
Local clubs that are active in this project and have collection boxes out include Bangor, Barre Mills, Cashton, Coon Valley, De Soto, Elroy, Gays Mills, Genoa, Holmen, Hillsboro, Ithaca, Kendall, Mauston, Mindoro, Mormon Coulee, Onalaska, Plain, Prairie du Chein, Seneca, Soldiers Grove, Stoddard, St Joseph Ridge, Tomah, Warrens, Wauzeka, West Salem and Wonewoc. These clubs collected 2749 hides last year.
Visit WLF.org or the district's website Lions27d2.org for a list of collection sites.
