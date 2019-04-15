Gregorio Simpson briefly considered careers in graphic design and law enforcement, but in June he'll head to basic training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina.
In the end, there was never any doubt.
"It was a no-brainer to join the military," Simpson said.
The Tomah High School senior will follow the path of his parents, Paul and Renee, who both chose military service. He shared his passion for service and experience as a military child during a Monday luncheon at Cranberry Country Lodge in Tomah.
Simpson said growing up in a military family and being exposed to military culture inspired his career choice.
"These individuals have had the courage to put themselves in harm's way to protect the civil liberties I enjoy every day," he said. "They safeguard this country selflessly. It was this value of selfless service and honor that drew me to follow in the footsteps of the women and men before me."
Children of military families from Tomah, Sparta and New Lisbon high schools were honored. It was part of the 2019 Month of the Military Child observance held every April, and it marks the first year that children of those serving in the Reserves and National Guard were included.
Speakers described the life of military children, who frequently change schools and endure long periods of separation from parents serving on overseas missions.
"Children living in military families are faced with unique educational challenges that non-military youth don't experience," said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor.
Sparta Area School District superintendent Dr. Amy Van Deuren said military families are an important part of their local communities. Fort McCoy's on-post housing units are located in the Sparta district.
"This event has a special place in our community," Van Deuren said "Our military children are asked to draw on their strength and resilience every day in ways that many other children are not. Military children and families are asked to put the family's needs second to the call of duty ... you as military children serve alongside your parents."
Fort McCoy garrison commander Col. Hui Kim referred often to "military kids can!", the theme of the 2019 observance. He said that includes both at home and in the classroom.
"Families and children are the force behind the force," Kim said.
While military children are asked to sacrifice, Simpson said those sacrifices made him stronger. He said military children are raised "with the tools for success."
"I have been lucky that throughout my life, I have been given so many opportunities for growth like this," he said. "(Military children) are quick to learn and adapt to new environments ... they don't give up. When life pushes us around, we keep going."
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.