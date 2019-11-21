An area non-profit group has announced its intent to dissolve.
During a meeting held on Nov. 5, the board of Coulee Transitions voted to discontinue efforts to support the program due to lack of applications over the past year.
The purpose of Coulee Transitions was to provide support for at-risk youth to reside and work in southwest Wisconsin by providing housing and employment with the goal of encouraging and supporting the establishment of a stable and productive lifestyle that would lead to them becoming a productive, law-abiding member of society.
All financial resources will be donated to the Sparta Area Boys & Girls Club.
