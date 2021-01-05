Local real estate companies merge

Century 21 Gold Award Homes in Tomah has joined Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors
The move establishes Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors as one of the area’s largest real estate companies, with five offices in two states and four multiple listing services. Combined, the two established offices have served Tomah and Monroe County markets for more than three decades.
Monroe County native Dennis Treu and his wife Gayle Treu acquired Gold Award Homes in July 1998, shortly after returning to the area from Tucson, Arizona. They said they were looking for a like-minded company to take over the business operations in order to spend more time working directly with clients. They also look forward to spending more time visiting their children and grandchildren, who live out-of-state.
“It was important to us to maintain an affiliation with a company that is locally and family-owned while also connected to a well-known and highly regarded real estate brand,” said Dennis Treu. “Joining Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors is a perfect fit for us because Coldwell Banker is one of the oldest and most trusted brands in real estate.”
Local realtors Peg Kohnhorst and Michele Giraud of Gold Award Homes have also made the move. Kohnhorst has sold real estate in Tomah and Monroe County for more than 20 years, and Giraud began her career with Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors, in 2014. Coldwell Banker president and CEO Ryan Olson said the company is looking forward to working with her again.
“We’re pleased to welcome Michele and her Gold Award Homes colleagues to the company and expanding our presence in Monroe County,” he said.
Coldwell Banker River Valley has served the Tomah area since 2010 when Laura Tralmer and her firm, Coldwell Banker Superior, joined the Onalaska-based company. The team from Century 21 Gold Award Homes will now operates from River Valley Realtors’ office at 1115 North Superior Avenue, Suite C in Tomah.
Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors, and Coldwell Banker Commercial River Valley have been serving residential and commercial real estate buyers and sellers since 2007. Based in Onalaska, the company also has Wisconsin offices in Black River Falls and Minnesota offices in Winona and Rochester. The company has more than 60 professional sales agents throughout the region.