Local real estate companies merge

Century 21 Gold Award Homes in Tomah has joined Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors

The move establishes Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors as one of the area’s largest real estate companies, with five offices in two states and four multiple listing services. Combined, the two established offices have served Tomah and Monroe County markets for more than three decades.

Monroe County native Dennis Treu and his wife Gayle Treu acquired Gold Award Homes in July 1998, shortly after returning to the area from Tucson, Arizona. They said they were looking for a like-minded company to take over the business operations in order to spend more time working directly with clients. They also look forward to spending more time visiting their children and grandchildren, who live out-of-state.

“It was important to us to maintain an affiliation with a company that is locally and family-owned while also connected to a well-known and highly regarded real estate brand,” said Dennis Treu. “Joining Coldwell Banker River Valley, Realtors is a perfect fit for us because Coldwell Banker is one of the oldest and most trusted brands in real estate.”