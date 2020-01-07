Local Register of Deeds offices can produce marriage certificates statewide

The new year has begun with an easier system to obtain copies of a marriage certificate.

A program that began Jan. 2 allows people married in Wisconsin to obtain their marriage certificate from any Register of Deeds office in Wisconsin.

Monroe County Register of Deeds Deb Brandt said it's part of an effort to make access to vital documents more convenient. Register of Deeds office can already provide birth certificates from any Wisconsin county.

Death certificates are available statewide for deaths that occurred after Sept. 2, 2013, and certificates of divorce are available statewide for divorces from Jan. 1, 2016.

Brandt said that while not all vital records are eligible for statewide issuance, that state Vital Records Office continues to work with county Registers of Deeds offices to add or update specific vital records on demand. She said the goal is to ultimately have all eligible records available.

The Monroe County Register of Deeds office is located in the administrative building at 202 South K Street, Room 2, Sparta. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

