Local school adapts music classes
Local school adapts music classes

Music class

Second-grades in music class at Queen of the Apostles School.

 Steve Rundio

Queen of the Apostles Catholic elementary school in Tomah is conducting music classes a bit differently this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Every student at Queen of the Apostles has received a bag of instruments to use for music while singing since the sharing of instruments is not allowed. Each instrument bag includes an egg maraca, a set of rhythm sticks, a small hand drum, a glockenspiel and a scarf for movement activities. A glockenspiel is just like a xylophone except that it has metal bars instead of wooden ones.

The music teacher, Kathy Wacker, is excited to be at Queen of the Apostles for a second year, even if the COVID virus is altering how classes are held. She said that the students are learning more than before and are gaining a deeper understanding of music by using the instruments.

Like public schools in Tomah, Queen of the Apostles began the school as scheduled with precautions put in place due to COVID-19.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

