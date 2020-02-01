Local student to perform in Wisconsin Lutheran College production of 'The Glass Menagerie'

Evan Johnson, a junior from Warrens, will perform the role of Jim O'Connor in Wisconsin Lutheran College's production of The Glass Menagerie. He is a graduate of Luther High School in Onalaska.

The production will be heldFeb. 7-15 in the Raabe Theatre in the Center for Arts and Performance located on the Wisconsin Lutheran College campus, 8815 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee. Performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 8, 13, 14, and 15; and at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9.

The Tennessee Williams play follows Tom Wingfield's memory back to his days in a St. Louis tenement apartment with his domineering mother, Amanda; shy sister, Laura; and her one-time gentleman caller, Jim.

The Glass Menagerie is the first play written by Williams and has been adapted to numerous film and television productions.

Tickets can be purchased online at wlc.edu/2020-Glass-Menagerie/or by calling the Box Office at (414) 443-8802.

