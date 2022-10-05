 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local trust supports Tomah Health Community Foundation

Donation

J.W. Etzelmueller trustee Peter Reichardt presents a $1,000 check to Foundation Treasurer Deb Welch.

 Steve Rundio

Thanks to the support from a local trust, the Tomah Health Community Foundation will continue its mission to support health and wellness programs throughout Monroe County.

J.W. Etzelmueller trustee Peter Reichardt gave a $1,000 check to foundation treasurer Deb Welch during a recent presentation.

“We are extremely grateful to the support from the J.W. Etzelmueller Trust, which will enable us to provide funds to needy organizations and efforts throughout the county,” Welch said.

The funding is the result of a trust named after longtime area resident Johanna Weina Etzelmueller.

In 2022, trust distributions have been made to the Tomah Boys & Girls Club, the Tomah Lions Club to purchase a vision-screening machine for use in Tomah schools, plus scholarships for Tomah students planning a healthcare career. Funds were also distributed to the North American Squirrel Association, and the Tomah Rotary Foundation to support construction of the Rotary Plaza Music Park in Winnebago Park.

