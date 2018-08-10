The City of Tomah City Council and Committee of the Whole will hold a combined meeting tonight (Monday) at 6 p.m.
The council voted at the regular council meeting in July to combine the meetings because the regular council meeting would be held the same night as the Aug. 14 partisan primary election.
The council will discuss whether the city should develop a policy to determine how long a liquor license can be a held at a location once the licensed establishment goes out of business.
The council will also discuss selection and approval of contractors for flooring and tile work for the Youth Training & Community Development building project at 436 Arthur Street. The contractors to be discussed are Marten's Floor Covering Inc. for $10,462 in flooring and $8,570 for tile. The project is a collaboration between the city of Tomah and Tomah Area School District.
The route for the Tomah High School homecoming parade will also be discussed. Tomah's homecoming football contest is Friday, Sept. 21 against Onalaska.
