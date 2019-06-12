The annual "Rock Around the Block" fund-raising event for historic Lone Rock School is set for Saturday, June 22.
There will be a potluck lunch at noon at the old school building, located at N8282 Sixth Ave., New Lisbon, starting at noon. Ice cream with strawberries will be sold for dessert.
The site will also host the annual walk, run and bike events earlier in the morning. The 1.5-mile fun walk, 4.5-mile run/walk/bike and nine-mile "relaxing" bike ride begin at 8 a.m. Registration is $25, and entrants can sign up at lonerockschool.com.
Other activities include:
- Silent auction, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Music, 1-2:30 p.m.
- Auto exhibit.
- Bounce house and kids' games.
- Door prizes.
A group of local citizens has formed Friends of Lone Rock School and is dedicated to preserving the 128-year-old structure. Friends of Lone Rock School vice-president Marion Christensen, who attended the school, said the steps have recently been replaced and that the next project is replacing the 18 windows.
Lone Rock School opened in 1871 with pupils grades 1-8. The original log building lasted just 20 years before it was replaced by the structure that still stands today. It was originally built with one classroom before an addition was built in 1907.
The school closed in 1963, when it was incorporated into the New Lisbon School District. The school escaped demolition and served a stint as the Orange town hall.
The building is still owned by the town of Orange and leased to the Friends of Lone Rock for $1. The building can’t be used during the winter because it lacks heat, but it’s open for spring, summer and fall activities.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
