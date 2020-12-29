 Skip to main content
Loss coverage options for farmers on internet
Loss coverage options for farmers on internet

Wisconsin farmers choosing Agriculture Risk Coverage or PLC Price Loss Coverage for their program base acres can get help via the internet.

Dr. Paul D. Mitchell, professor of agricultural and applied economics at University of Wisconsin-Madison, has created and posted new resources on his web pages to help farmers through the decision process to determine which options appear to be best for their operation. For more information go to the main page at: https://aae.wisc.edu/pdmitchell/extension/arc-plc-signup/

Signup runs until March 5 at the Farm Service Agency. For Monroe County, call 608-269-8136.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

