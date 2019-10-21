Halloween celebrations will be plentiful in the Tomah community over the next week and a half.
One of the most abundant activities is Trunk or Treats — five of which will be held from Oct. 25-27.
On the 25th there will be three Trunk or Treats − one at the Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce, one at the Tomah VA Medical Center and one at St. Matthew’s Church in Warrens. The Chamber’s will be held from 4-6 p.m., the VA’s will be from 1-3 p.m. and St. Matthew’s will be from 5-7 p.m.
On the 26th Good Shepherd Lutheran will hold its Trunk or Treat from 2-4 p.m., and the Oct. 27 event at St. Paul Lutheran Church will be from 2-4 p.m.
Shay Jilek, marketing and tourism coordinator at the Chamber, said Trunk or Treat is a safe way to allow children the chance to have fun and gather candy without having to cross streets or holding their parents hands.
“I love that all the community different organizations are getting together to do Trunk or Treats because they offer a safe atmosphere for young kids to be out trick-or-treating, and a lot of times they have other activities like bobbing for apples,” she said. “It’s a nice way for families to get kids out without crossing streets, which can be a little more dangerous for the littles.”
Jilek is the parent of two children, ages five and six, and plans to attend the Chamber event with them.
“They get to be a little independent without me needing to hold their hands, so they enjoy it, and, of course, they get oodles of candy, and that makes them happy,” she said. “(Halloween) is fun. My kids are at such a fun age for it. It’s fun to get them excited, and they love getting dressed up and using their imaginations ... it’s cute.”
Two other community events on Halloween are trick or treating at Tomah Nursing and Rehabilitation Center from 4-5 p.m. and the community Halloween party at the fairgrounds from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Pam Buchda, Tomah Senior & Disabled Services director, said trick-or-treating at Tomah Nursing and Rehab draws between 300 and 500 children each year. Youngsters enter from the front and go out the back by the gazebo, which is decorated for Halloween.
“They get bags of candy at the end of the line, and also the residents in give out candy too,” she said.
The community Halloween party is free and includes games with prizes and a costume contest. Judging begins at 5:15 p.m.
The costume categories are cutest, most original and scariest. There will be a winner in each category for each age group — 0-3, 4-5, 6-9, 10-13, 14-17 and 18 and up.
At the end, age category winners compete with each other for the “Cutest of the Cutest,” the “Most Original of the Most Original,” and the “Scariest of the Scariest” for the overall winner trophies.
City trick or treat hours are from 5-8 p.m.
