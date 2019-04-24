Aaron Lueck is the new president of the Tomah School Board.
Board members elected Lueck to succeed president Brian Hennessey during their annual reorganization meeting April 22.
Hennessey is stepping aside after three years due to job commitments that take him out of town. He participated in the meeting via remote audio.
Lueck had served as vice-president and will be replaced by Pam Buchda.
Jerry Fushianes was elected treasurer, and Gary Grovesteen was elected clerk.
In other business, the board:
- Authorized the Norwalk-Ontario-Wilton School District to pick up open enrollment students who reside in the Tomah Area School District. The two districts border each other, and the N-O-W district will be able to transport the students with an existing bus route.
- Approved a job description for a technology and data support specialist. The year-round position entails data management and technological support.
Tomah Journal editor Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.
