Lynxx, 3RT donate water bottles to schools

Lynxx Networks and 3RT Networks donated 2,000 reusable water bottles to area schools, including the public schools districts of Mauston, New Lisbon, Tomah and West Salem and Aquinas schools in La Crosse.

The donations were made to schools are that are customers of Lynxx and 3RT.

With school districts across the nation turning off water fountains in their buildings for safety purposes in the wake of COVID-19, many students have been asked to bring a reusable water bottle to use throughout the school day. However, since there are days that students will forget or misplace their water bottle or come from families that can't afford one, Lynxx and 3RTsupplied school offices with reusable bottles in the event a student needed one.

“One of our employees saw a social media post from a local school district reminding parents and students to bring a water bottle for school, and this triggered the idea of purchasing and donating water bottles,” said Lynxx Networks CEO Jim Costello. “We started calling the school districts that we serve to see if they’d be interested in receiving water bottle donations, and if so, how many they needed. We ended up placing an order of 2,000 reusable water bottles to cover the requests from of all our schools.”