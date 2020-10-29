Lynxx, 3RT donate water bottles to schools

Lynxx Networks and 3RT Networks donated 2,000 reusable water bottles to area schools, including the public schools districts of Mauston, New Lisbon, Tomah and West Salem and Aquinas schools in La Crosse.
The donations were made to schools are that are customers of Lynxx and 3RT.
With school districts across the nation turning off water fountains in their buildings for safety purposes in the wake of COVID-19, many students have been asked to bring a reusable water bottle to use throughout the school day. However, since there are days that students will forget or misplace their water bottle or come from families that can't afford one, Lynxx and 3RTsupplied school offices with reusable bottles in the event a student needed one.
“One of our employees saw a social media post from a local school district reminding parents and students to bring a water bottle for school, and this triggered the idea of purchasing and donating water bottles,” said Lynxx Networks CEO Jim Costello. “We started calling the school districts that we serve to see if they’d be interested in receiving water bottle donations, and if so, how many they needed. We ended up placing an order of 2,000 reusable water bottles to cover the requests from of all our schools.”
Lynxx and 3RT employees hand-delivered the bottles. Costello said the goal of donating the water bottles was to send the message to area schools "that we stand with them and support them."
“Our teachers and administrators are navigating a very different school year with extra demands on school staff,” Costello said. “By helping to provide an item that students will need every day, this is a way for us to support our local administrators, teachers and students and help to ease the burden of at least one of the new pieces of this school year.”
Lynxx and 3RT provide fiber-optic internet, voice, IT consulting, technology and network consulting, and engineering and data center services to businesses. Their focus is west-central Wisconsin, but through partnerships, Lynxx Networks and 3RT Networks are able to offer services both state and nationwide.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!